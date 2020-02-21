Police appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in Antrim

Friday, February 21, 2020

File photo

An attempt was made to steal an ATM machine in Co Antrim this morning.

It happened at a petrol station in the Largy Road area of Ahoghill shortly after 2am.

A dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra rammed the outside shutters of the premises a number of times.

A man then got out of the car and tried to break into the ATM on site.

“The male made off in the vehicle from the scene empty handed,” said Detective Sergeant Lenaghan.

“Damage was reported to the shutters following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witness any suspicious vehicles in the area between 2.05am and 2.25am on Friday 21 February to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 118 21/02/2020.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

Friday, 21/02/20 - 2:40pm

Gardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from Dundalk

Friday, 21/02/20 - 1:20pm

Dublin Bus route curtailed for second time in a week due to anti-social behaviour

Friday, 21/02/20 - 10:10am