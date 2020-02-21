SVP grant provides third-level education for the less well off

THE Society of St Vincent de Paul recognises the importance of further education and, for many people, accessibility and affordability are real barriers to obtaining a college place or extra training. To help people overcome these financial barriers, the Carlow Area Council of SVP has a dedicated education committee to provide assistance to students in Co Carlow as well as in Paulstown, Graignamanagh and Goresbridge in Kilkenny, and Graiguecullen, Killeshin and Crettyard in Laois.

The committee was established in 2016 and began assisting students the following academic year. Since then, they’ve helped 60 people to pursue third-level education. In some cases, support is provided for the entire duration of the college course. The committee considers all recognised third-level education and training programmes for funding.

All applicants are interviewed before a decision is taken on funding and evaluations are made on the financial circumstances of the applicant. As the committee has to work within a budget, they can’t guarantee that all applicants will receive funding. They do, however, try to help as many as possible, thanks to Vincent’s shop on Tullow Street, Carlow, which provides a large part of the funding.

Students who feel they could benefit from this scheme should email the education committee for an application form at StBridgetsEd.Carlow@Svp.ie.