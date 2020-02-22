Extra GoSafe vans target speeding motorists

MOTORISTS in Co Carlow will have to obey the speed limits or face an increased risk of getting fined, as gardaí yesterday (Monday) rolled out speed cameras in nine new areas. In a nationwide review of accident danger spots, the gardaí have introduced 11 new areas in Co Carlow, where GoSafe vans will operate their speed checks. This brings to 16 the number of areas that are policed by GoSafe vans in the county. Yesterday, gardaí introduced 903 new safety camera zones nationally, bringing the total amount of safety camera zones to 1,322.

The new cameras will focus on high-risk areas where motorists are most likely to speed. Almost 580 cameras were removed nationally from the previous routes, following a comprehensive survey by gardaí into which areas motorists are most likely to break the speed limit. The purpose of safety cameras is to reduce speed-related accidents, lessen injuries and save lives.

Locally, the 11 new locations include two areas on the N80 and two on the N81, while there are also two areas on each of the R726, the R430 and the R448, and a further one on the R705.

“Excessive or inappropriate speed is a significant contributory factor in road-traffic collisions. Gardaí use a range of speed detection technology to reduce speed across Irish roads. A reduction in speed will lead to a reduction in the incidence of fatal and serious injuries and will improve road safety for all road users,” a statement by the gardaí said.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to all road users to familiarise themselves with these sections of the road network. All zones are available on the garda website and available to download from GPS navigation providers such as Garmin, TomTom, Google Maps or Waze. To find the roads around Co Carlow where the GoSafe vans are most likely to be parked, log onto the garda website.