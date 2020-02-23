Entente Florale judges will visit in mid-July

JUDGES from Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Ireland will descend on Carlow town for the day reckoning in this year’s Entente Florale competition.

Carlow has been selected by the Department of Rural and Community Development to represent Ireland in this year’s International Entente Florale. Judging day is Tuesday 14 July, when the visitors will assess the town against a number of criteria, which include landscaping and the use of permanent and seasonal planting. The honour was bestowed on Carlow because of its performance in Tidy Towns over the years, which is the result of tireless work and commitment. The competition itself is a prestigious one, involving six European countries.

A steering group has been established to oversee the work and a public meeting will be held at 7pm in Carlow Town Hall on Wednesday 25 March to ensure the wider community knows what is involved.

Councillors, council staff and representatives from support agencies in the area, including Carlow Tourism and Carlow Chamber, are assisting the local steering group in the preparation for this wonderful opportunity that the town has been offered.