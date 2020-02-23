Local firm makes shortlist for digital media awards

A BAGENALSTOWN creative firm is in the running for a prestigious national award.

YUM Creative has been shortlisted for ‘Best Small Agency’ and ‘Best Newcomer’ in the National Digital Media Awards. Colin Tierney and John Foy formed the company a year ago and in recent months have moved to new premises at Market Square in Bagenalstown. John, a Laois native living in Myshall, previously had an office in the town, while Colin’s late father Liam had a boutique in Bagenalstown.

“Our core business is primarily web design and branding,” explained John, who is originally from Oak Park in Carlow town. “We help small and medium companies mainly, working with local firms like REL in Carlow and Sunshine Juice to develop their brands.”

The company worked with Sunshine Juice on its successful drink product ‘Veg Out’, while the bulk of their input involves helping companies to establish an online platform and a strategy to drive their businesses forward.

“There is no point having a website if you are not advertising it,” said John, who added that SEO and Google Ads were important tools for companies. “You may not have the biggest budget, but it’s like anything – strategy is key.”

YUM also has an office in Dublin on Pembroke Road for meetings and workshops and John enjoyed the fact they offer customers a personal service but married to high standards.

“There are advantages to a big agency, but there are also negatives and you are just another number. We are a smaller company that you can pick up the phone and talk to us.”

Colin said the company was delighted to receive the nominations and was working to improve its service. The work has been rewarding for the Carlow creative.

“I enjoy putting something together from concept and seeing it come together with the client and knowing you had a part in that.”

The awards take place this Friday, 21 February, in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin.