GardaĆ­ have seized two guns after raiding an apartment in Dublin’s south inner city.

A man in his late 20s has been arrested and is being questioned at Kilmainham Garda Station.

The search on Kevin Street overnight was part of investigations into serious crime in the Tallaght area.

Two hand guns, two magazines and ammunition were found in the investigation carried out by the armed support unit.

GardaĆ­ say the investigation is continuing.