Op TransPAWmation Aims to whip your fat pets into shape

IF Kathryn Thomas can whip the country into shape with Operation Transformation, then a local pet shop hopes to do the same with pudgy cats and dogs!

Petmania in Carlow launched its Operation TransPAWmation campaign last week after a recent survey revealed that one-third of pooches are overweight, while 40% of kitties are on the porky side. The survey, held throughout December and January, looked at four elements of pet care, including body conditioning, weight and diet, exercise and play, plus wellbeing and lifestyle.

The new campaign, in association with dog food company Royal Canin, aims to reduce obesity in pets, encourage healthier habits and transform their lives. Obesity can lead to devastating health complications like arthritis, cardio-respiratory problems and ligament rupture. It significantly reduces a pet’s life expectancy and their wellbeing.

Throughout February and March, Petmania is inviting pet owners to take part in its pet fitness campaign in Carlow. People can bring their dog or cat to the shop for a free weight and body condition score (BSC).

The BSC is a visual examination of the pet’s body ranked on a scale from one to nine. Owners can pick up a booklet containing a food diary, exercise hints and tips and healthy habit suggestions. Each animal that takes part will automatically go into a draw to win three month’s supply of food from Royal Canin.

As part of the campaign, a national dog walk will take place across the country on Saturday and Sunday 14 and 15 March. To participate in Operation TransPAWmation, just go along to the Carlow shop.