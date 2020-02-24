Dr John Bosco Conama the first deaf Seanad nomination in State’s history

By Steve Neville

Dr John Bosco Conama outside Leinster House. Picture: Mark Stedman

History has been made today after a deaf person was nominated to the Seanad for the first time.

Dr John Bosco Conama, an academic and deaf rights activist was nominated to the Seanad by both the Irish Deaf Society (the National Association of the Deaf) and Chime (the National Charity for Deafness and Hearing Loss).

Dr Conama, an Assistant Professor and Director of the Centre for Deaf Studies at Trinity College Dublin, has been a member of the Irish Deaf Society (IDS) since 1986.

He has served on the Board of IDS as Director, Secretary and Chairperson.

“Irish Sign Language is the first and preferred language of the Deaf community,” said IDS CEO John Sherwin , speaking outside Leinster House.

“Challenges facing a Deaf person can include English literacy, limited opportunities for further education and career advancement, all of which can lead to mental health issues and poverty.

“On a daily basis Deaf men, women and children face exclusion from State services. Our community is entitled to representation at the highest levels.

Dr John Bosco Conama outside Leinster House with his wife Audrey Conama. Picture: Mark Stedman

“The board of IDS is honoured to propose Dr John Bosco Conama for nomination today.”

Lianne Quigley, Chairperson of the IDS added: “The Irish Sign Language Act was passed in 2017 recognising ISL as the third official language of Ireland.

“Since then we have seen Deaf candidates come forward to stand in the local elections and now, in 2020, Dr John Bosco Conama is standing for election on the National stage.

“This is a clear sign that our community wants to participate in political life.

“Today is an historic day for our community in Ireland and will be an inspiration for Deaf communities throughout the world.

“If elected John Bosco will champion the rights of minorities in Ireland and will be an advocate for accessibility and Irish Sign Language.”