  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí appeal for help to find girl, 14, missing for four days

Gardaí appeal for help to find girl, 14, missing for four days

Monday, February 24, 2020

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Jasmine Carey who is missing from the Santry area of Dublin since Thursday.

She is described as being five feet seven inches tall with a slim build and dyed orange/ginger hair with blonde roots.

When last seen Jasmine was wearing a large fleece, puffy, cream jacket and light blue converse runners.

Jasmine is known to frequent the areas of Ballymun and the Spencer Dock area of Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information or who can help gardaí in finding Jasmine are asked to contact Ballymun Street Garda Station on 01 – 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dublin City Council elects new Lord Mayor

Monday, 24/02/20 - 7:50pm

Leo Varadkar talks about govt formation while inspecting flood defences

Monday, 24/02/20 - 5:00pm

Taoiseach defends Govt’s handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Monday, 24/02/20 - 4:00pm