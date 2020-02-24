Gardaí appeal for help to find girl, 14, missing for four days

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Jasmine Carey who is missing from the Santry area of Dublin since Thursday.

She is described as being five feet seven inches tall with a slim build and dyed orange/ginger hair with blonde roots.

When last seen Jasmine was wearing a large fleece, puffy, cream jacket and light blue converse runners.

Jasmine is known to frequent the areas of Ballymun and the Spencer Dock area of Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information or who can help gardaí in finding Jasmine are asked to contact Ballymun Street Garda Station on 01 – 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.