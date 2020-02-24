Green Party councillor paints over racist graffiti in Dublin

Poolbeg Lighthouse. File image

Graffiti saying ‘No Blacks’ has been spray-painted on a wall at Dublin’s Poolbeg lighthouse.

A face with a swastika in the centre was discovered alongside the racist slogan at the weekend, in an area that is popular with families and walkers.

Speaking to 98FM’s Dublin Talks, Green Party councillor Hazel Chu said she decided to paint over it.

“I’ve seen signs like ‘no to mass immigration’ on walls in Rialto when I was out canvassing recently,” said Ms Chu.

“You’re there going, ‘this isn’t the country we live in’. I’m born and raised here, it shouldn’t be the country that we live in.

“There is a very small, vocal, minority that is full of hate and I just don’t think that is right.”