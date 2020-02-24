Taoiseach defends Govt’s handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is defending the Government’s handling of the flood threat in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Farmer Tom Carney with neighbours Leo Kenny and Cllr Laurence Fallon as they clear out his sheep shed which has been flooded by the swelling of Lough Funshinagh, Rahara, Co. Roscommon. Pic. Brian Farrell

Mr Varadkar is touring flood-affected areas in Westmeath and Roscommon.

Homeowners and businesses in Athlone say they remain hopeful they will not see a repeat of the flooding in 2015 which caused serious damage to the town.

Flooding has already affected some areas of the town, with more farms and homes along the River Shannon being warned they could be affected due to increased rainfall over the next two days.

Mr Varadkar said there has already been major investment in flood alleviation works:

He said: “We’ve set aside €1bn for flood-relief works, there are 98 schemes underway as I speak, including several here in Athlone.

“In terms of managing this particular issue at the moment, because of the heavy rainfall the emergency works are being carried out, the local authorities are working really hard, so are the OPW.

“The Defence Forces will be available to help out, particularly in more rural areas over the next couple of days. We’ll do everything we possibly can to protect as many farms and properties as possible.”