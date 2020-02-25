Dublin Bus route diverted following anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour again forced one Dublin Bus route to be diverted last night.

The number 27 did not serve the Brookfield and Jobstown areas from 8.30pm.

It is the third time in 10 days that the service has been curtailed.

In a statement yesterday, Dublin Bus said: “We wish to advise customers that due to anti-social behavior buses will not serve Brookfield/Jobstown from 2030hrs until last bus Feb 24th.

“Buses will stay on N81 and terminate at Killinarden.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Seán Yeates from the National Bus and Rail Union says they may have to pull the service.

He said: “Health and safety has to take priority for the customers and the drivers.

“The Union are going to have to sit down in the next couple of weeks and decide are we going to continue with this or are we going to have a day where we say ‘enough is enough’.”

The service was withdrawn earlier this month as drivers continue to deal with the ongoing attacks.

They had threatened to curtail the service in parts of Tallaght on the day of the General Election but the action was averted.

Speaking last week about the anti social behaviour, local councillor Mick Duff said it affects the entire community.

“I’m horrified for the people of Jobstown because the people of Jobstown are – like everywhere else in Tallaght – a very decent community.

“They deserve to have a good public transport service coming through it.

“It’s just that small minority of mindless people who set out to deliberately disrupt this service.”