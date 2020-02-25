Man dies following stabbing in Dublin

Gardaí pictured at the scene this monring. Picture: Collins Dublin

Gardaí are attending the scene of a fatal stabbing incident in Dublin.

The incident occurred at Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood near City West.

Gardaí said it happened in the early hours of this morning, at around 7am.

Gardaí stated that it is understood from initial enquiries that a man was injured. They said it is believed he received serious injuries.

It has since been reported that the man – who is believed to be his 30s – has died.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination.

This story was updated at 9.15am.