Motorists urged to be cautious as snow and ice warning in place for entire country

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

A status yellow warning for snow and ice is currently in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann says we can expect “wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet” that “will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches”.

They added that “some snow accumulations will also occur”.

The warning is in place until 9am tomorrow.

Claire Meehan from AA Roadwatch advised motorists to be cautious.

She said: “Widespread showers of hail, sleet and possibly snow will cause quite icy road conditions.

“So just remember it takes much longer to stop a vehicle when roads are icy.

“Reduce your speed and keep further back from whoever is in front of you.

“You can also avoid any harsh acceleration or braking, and allow time to fully de-ice your vehicle before setting out.”

Meanwhile, there is a status yellow wind warning currently in place for Clare and Kerry.

It is in place until 11pm this evening.

Met Éireann said northwest winds strengthen through the day.

There will be mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h.

