Scout troop bags €500 from Aldi’s grant scheme

THE 2nd Carlow Scout Troop in Bagenalstown is the latest organisation to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 bursary from Aldi’s Bagenalstown store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Carol Clarke from the local troop by Amanda Salter, Aldi Bagenalstown’s ‘Charity Champion’.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps to fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their area. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to more than 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting on behalf of Aldi Bagenalstown, store manager Lukasz Osinski said: “We are proud to have chosen the 2nd Carlow Scout Troop to support. It’s a great cause, which offers young people the opportunity to take part in adventure and social activities such as hiking, camping and meeting other young people. Their work really makes a huge difference to the lives of young people in Carlow.”

Operating four stores in Co Carlow, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in Co Carlow have donated over 41,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has supported initiatives such as the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking competition.