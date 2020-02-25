Youth training centre raises €2k for Hospital

YOUNG people get their fair share of criticism from many areas of society in modern Ireland, So it was refreshing and encouraging to encounter a group of young males and females in Carlow who have demonstrated the creative and generous side of their nature.

On Thursday 20 February, a cheque for €2,100 was presented to the Friends of the Sacred Heart in Carlow from the Carlow Youth Training Centre at its premises just off O’Brien Road. The money was the proceeds of a pre-Christmas craft sale and raffle staged by the learners at the local facility.

Carlow Youth Training is a Kilkenny/Carlow ETB-funded community training centre for learners aged 16 to 21 who may have left school with an incomplete leaving certificate or before completing the course. Carlow Youth Training bridges that gap between formal education and employment by developing courses that are practically delivered to enhance the employment opportunities of these young persons.

For years, Carlow Youth Training has been encouraging learners to express themselves through crafts. There was such talent shown by the learners that it was decided to hold a craft sale to showcase their talents and raise money for a local charity. The chosen charity was the Friends of the Sacred Heart.

The craft sale took place in Carlow Shopping Centre on Wednesday and Thursday 4-5 December and it proved to be a huge success, raising €2,100 for the ‘Friends’. It was fantastic to receive such support from everyone who bought the crafts and entered the raffle. The massive level of support gave the Carlow Youth Training learners an enormous sense of achievement and pride in their crafts.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the ‘Friends’, Patricia Wall spoke of the outstanding achievement of the young people at Carlow Youth Training Centre. Referring to the ‘Friends’, Patricia said they are a voluntary group and that all monies raised help to provide activities for the hospital residents. There are activities such as afternoon tea and an ‘international day’, which bring so much happiness to the patients.

“We are just there to make things better,” said Patricia, adding that one expects the state to provide these activities but “this simply does not happen”.

Patricia quoted the motto of the Friends of the Sacred Heart as: ‘They looked after us, now we look after them’.

Catherine Ovington, one of a four-member activities team at the Sacred Heart, said there are 70 residents in the hospital and they are involved in zumba dancing and afternoon tea as well as trips to the cinema and the theatre. Catherine added: “They (residents) love their days out from the hospital. Thank you everybody, it’s really wonderful what you have done.”

Avril Lynch, manager at Carlow Youth Training Centre, also spoke briefly. Avril and her staff deserve the highest commendation for the positive, friendly atmosphere that abounds at the centre, where the young people are polite, helpful, energetic and ambitious.

Wonderful food was provided at the cheque presentation, courtesy of the catering section at the centre.

The wonderful raffle prizes for the craft sale were donated by local artist Mary Clare Nolan, Gainford’s, Berlin Hair, SuperValu, Bosco’s Butchers, Swan’s Expert Electrical, Carlow Fabric, and Craft and Style Parlour.

Carlow Youth Training Centre greatly appreciates the support of its sponsors and has extended thanks to Carlow Shopping Centre for providing a space for the two-day craft sale.