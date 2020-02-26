47% of junior cycle students have ‘no intention of drinking’ after alcohol education

  • Home >
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The numbers reporting they do not drink remained relatively unchanged at 60%. File Picture.

Educating junior cycle students on the harms of alcohol reduces the likelihood of underage drinking.

The result comes from the latest findings of a three-year study by Drinkaware and Maynooth University.

Almost 500 students are being surveyed from 1st to 3rd year as part of the study.

The latest findings from year two show that once alcohol education’s provided, 47% say they have ‘no interest or intention of drinking’, compared to 30% pre-programme.

Students who say they intended to delay drinking also rose from 25% to 28%.

The numbers reporting they do not drink remained relatively unchanged at 60%.

The study also shows out of the 40% who have taken alcohol, some are engaged in harmful drinking at year two and showing signs of developing a bad relationship with alcohol.

