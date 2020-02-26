‘Everything outside of the Pale’: Rural independent TDs call for ‘fair play’ for rural Ireland after FF talks

Rural Independent TDs have met with Fianna Fáil this morning to discuss priorities for potentially entering government.

Speaking for the group, independent TD Mattie McGrath said they made their priorities clear when meeting Fianna Fáil.

“We are looking for fair play, for rural Ireland,” he said.

By rural Ireland, everything outside of the pale. All the regional cities and towns.

“We’re not anti-Dublin either, they can do what they want.

“It’s not all, this situation with Dublin, choking up the rest of the country, is just ridiculous.

“The idea we have to change our emphasis to insist that factories go to rural cities now, never mind say towns and have a fair and equal Ireland.”

Yesterday, the nine-member group of independents met with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and urged them to “get on with” forming a government

The Green Party is also meeting Fianna Fáil this afternoon and will start substantial policy talks today as efforts continue to form a government.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that coalition talks could last for weeks and that a coalition would not be formed next week when the Dáil meets again.

He also expects the outgoing government to attend St Patrick’s Day festivities in the US in mid March.

“There won’t be a government formed when the Dáil reconvenes next week and I expect the interim government to conduct the St Patrick’s Day functions and so on,” Mr Martin said after his hour-long meeting with Mr Varadkar yesterday.

Sinn Féin will later meet with the Social Democrats today after last night’s rally in Dublin at the Liberty Hall.

Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader, said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil “are trying everything to keep Sinn Féin and everyone who voted for them out of power. That is a very deliberate tactic.”