Idea Academy will help firms get off the ground

AN initiative by Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO) will help people start and develop a business in the county.

‘The Idea Academy’ is a new one-day programme designed to help people evaluate your business idea, while ‘The Business Box’ is a two-day training programme with tailored one-to-one mentoring for people who are pre-start-up or early-start-up.

Presenting the programmes, Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with the LEO, said: “In 2019, over 300 individuals approached the LEO with a business idea. Following a review of the requirements of our clients, we wanted to rewire how we supported their path of self-ambition to become self-employed by creating a programme which provided clear direction how to bring a business idea to the next level. It’s from listening to our clients where the genesis for the Idea Academy and The Business Box came and we are delighted to present these pilot programmes for 2019.”

Explaining the detail of the programmes, Gabrielle Carroll, business adviser with LEO, said: “The Idea Academy will be run ten times during 2020 and during a one-day session clients will do a 360 review of their business idea and discover their pathway to commercial success.”

Suitable participants will progress onto The Business Box, which develops a plan for the business idea, supported by tailored one-to-one mentoring. The new programmes will replace the old ‘Start Your Own Business’ series. The courses are highly subsidised with the support of Enterprise Ireland.

For more information, log onto the Local Enterprise website or call 059 9129783.