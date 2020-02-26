Call to cancel Ireland – Italy clash defended; No decision to cancel Patrick’s Day parade yet

Update 11.10am: Dr Tony Holohan, Ireland’s chief medical officer, says there is no advice to cancel Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day Parade yet, having previously defended Department of Heath advice to cancel the Six Nations tie between Ireland Italy.

Dr Holohan says however that the advice on the St Patrick’s Day parade is subject to change.

The medical officer said: “The organisers of that [the parade] will be in a position to get in touch with the health service and to seek advice in relation to the nature of that event.

“And like with every mass gathering, what we call a risk assessment in line with those international guidelines will be conducted and that will inform the decision.

“It is impossible to predict for something that is more than a couple of weeks away because factors that are not known to us now might come into some of those decisions.”

Hundreds of thousands of tourists attend Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day Parade every year bringing in millions for the economy.

Dr Holohan, said the decision to call for the cancellation of the Ireland vs Italy Six Nations match was “not made lightly”.

Speaking to Morning Ireland he said that it was “the only responsible decision that could have been made”.

“This won’t be the only mass gathering that we will look at but this is one that is coming quite soon and obviously involving an area in Europe that has been added to the list of (affected) countries.

We could make no other responsible advice or decision

His comments come as acting Minister for Health Simon Harris meets with representatives from the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) to discuss next Saturday’s game.

The IRFU sought an urgent meeting over the calls to postpone the Ireland-Italy clash.

The Department of Health’s National Public Health Emergency Team recommended the match should be postponed at a meeting yesterday.

Ireland taking on Italy last August in a World Cup warm-up.

A statement from Six Nations organisers read: “Six Nations is aware of today’s recommendation from the Irish Health Minister in relation to the upcoming Six Nations Championship match between Ireland and Italy on Saturday March 7.

They said they will “remain in close contact with them [the IRFU] regarding the outcome of those discussions.”

Meanwhile, Dr Holohan added that he would not be recommending restricting foreign travel.

He said: “We don’t think that would be a proportionate measure, WHO (World Health Organisation) is not recommending cancellation or restrictions on foreign travel.

“We make specific travel advisories available and in this country we do that through the Department of Foreign Affairs.”

He said: “I think the IRFU is a responsible organisation and would be willing to work with us to ensure that a measure that we have advised – no one wants to find themselves in a position of having to cancel or recommend (a match) not taking place.

“I’m sure they, as a responsible organisation, will be – just as we are – minded to act in the interests of health and welfare, not only for their spectators but players.

Asked if the game should be played behind closed doors, Dr Holohan said: “That would be a matter for them.”

Earlier: Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer defends call to cancel Ireland – Italy clash

Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer is defending its advice for Ireland to cancel its Six Nations match against Italy.

The Health Minister and IRFU will meet later to discuss the proposed cancellation over fears of the coronavirus spreading.

Ireland in action against Wales earlier in the tournament.

So far 11 people have died in Italy from Covid-19.

Irish people returning from four regions in the country are being advised to self-isolate if they feel unwell.

Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, says cancelling the match would be the responsible decision.

“That event is the 7th of March which is less than 14 days away and 14 days is the incubation period for this infection,” he said.

There have been a lot of cases in that region of Italy and we expect that number to increase over the coming days.

“And I think it would be nothing other than irresponsible if we were to recommend otherwise.

“So we think this is the only responsible public health advice we could give.”

Yesterday the IRFU sought an urgent meeting with acting Minister for Health Simon Harris for the “specific reasoning” for calls to cancel the Six-Nations fixture.

In a statement the IRFU said: “The IRFU is seeking an urgent meeting with Minister Harris as to the specific reasoning behind calling for the cancellation of the Ireland v Italy Six Nations fixture in the context of the Government’s overall travel policy to and from Italy and other affected countries.”

Dr Holohan added that there is no advice to cancel Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day Parade as of yet but that could change.

Speaking earlier today, the Irish Pharmacy Union said their members are reporting shortages of face masks and hand sanitiser in pharmacies across the country.

But the President of the IPU, Daragh Connolly, says there is no evidence to suggest a face-mask will protect against coronavirus.

He said: “We are starting to see shortages in some pharmacies around the country.

A woman wearing a face mask checks her phone in a subway in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

“Why we want to be able to talk to the public this morning as pharmacists in Ireland, is to be able to reassure people that there is no evidence out there to say that a mask will give you any protection whatsoever from Covid-19 or that people in Ireland are exposed to Covid-19.

“I would say however that hand sanitiser is really an excellent thing to have for your own personal hygiene.”

Preparations by the Irish public services are still taking place and the National Public Health Emergency Team is to immediately ramp up warning campaigns about the spread of coronavirus at ports, airports, schools, and public offices.

Meanwhile, around 80 students from three Waterford schools were identified as “high risk” for the coronavirus, having returned from affected areas in Italy.

So far, there have been 90 suspected cases in Ireland, but none of them have tested positive for the virus.

Pupils from three schools in the North were earlier sent home as a precaution against coronavirus after returning from ski trips to Italy.

The pupils from schools in counties Antrim, Derry, and Down, were all on separate trips to Italy recently.

Around 50 pupils and staff from Cambridge House Grammar School in Ballymena, Co Antrim, were in the Lombardy region in the north of Italy.

In Tenerife, a number of Irish people staying at the hotel at the centre of a virus outbreak on the Canary island have contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs.

They are among around 1,000 tourists staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel who have been placed in quarantine inside the building.

This story was updated at 10.34am.