CSO figures show Dublin has highest disposable income in the country

Thursday, February 27, 2020

People living in Dublin have around 15% more disposable income than the rest of the country, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO also found that border and Western regions continue to earn significantly less.

In 2017 the average income in the Dublin region was more than €23,800 compared to the State average of more than €20,700.

In the same year Limerick, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow also exceeded the general per capita disposable income.

Cork, Tipperary, Westmeath and Laois fell just below.

However, County Donegal had the lowest disposable income per person of just over €15,600, while The Mid East and Mid West regions showed incomes on a par with the rest of the country.

    Disposable Income Per Person, 2017

Region – Amount

  • Northern and Western – €17,718
  • Border – €17,051
  • West – €18,306
  • Southern – €19,776
  • Mid West – €20,623
  • South East – €18,616
  • South West – €19,893
  • Eastern and Midland – €22,503
  • Dublin – €23,864
  • Mid East – €21,354
  • Midland – €19,030
  • State – €20,714

