Gang launches vicious attack on students during home invasion

THREE men were rushed to hospital after they were attacked by a gang of burglars in a case of mistaken identity.

The incident occurred in Southern Gardens, Carlow around 3.30am, when a gang of five men broke into a house and threatened and assaulted a group of students who were staying there. Gardaí believe that the gang were looking for someone in particular, but that they broke into the wrong house and assaulted innocent people.

“It was a case of mistaken identity,” a garda spokesperson told The Nationalist. “Five men carrying weapons went to this house looking for a man who was unknown to the occupants of the house. This was a violent incident, during which they were struck by weapons.”

Three of the occupants were brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, one with a suspected broken arm and another with lacerations to his face. Six windows in the house were smashed by the intruders, who arrived at the estate in a silver-coloured BMW jeep. Gardaí believe the attack was connected to an earlier incident that occurred in Carlow town late on Thursday night. The town centre was extremely busy that night because it was also the last night of IT Carlow’s Rag Week, which attracted a lot of students and young people.

Gardaí are appealing for any information that would lead to the arrest of the five men. You can contact the local garda station on 059 9136620.