Stepaside Garda Station in Co. Dublin will reopen on March 9.

It will only be open to the public from 7am to 9pm every day, but the station will provide 24/7 cover.

One sergeant, 15 gardaĆ­ and a roads policing unit will operate from the station.

Outgoing Transport Minister Shane Ross had long campaigned for the station to be reopened.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said its reopening brings the number of operational Garda stations in the country to 567.