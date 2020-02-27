Gardaí investigating shooting at Dublin house

Gardaí are investigating a shooting at a house in north Dublin.

Nobody was injured in the attack in Kilmore.

At around 10.30pm last night, shots were fired at a house in the Cromcastle Court area in Kilmore.

A window was smashed but nobody was injured.

Gardaí attended the scene and officers carried out a technical exam of the area.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí from Santry and Ballymun are leading the investigation and and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the incident reinforced the need for a crime task force focussing on the north-side of the city.

“The news of another shooting on the Northside is deeply concerning. Thankfully nobody was injured, but this is just another example as to why we need a Northside crime task force

“Since the summer we have had five murders, a body found of a child in Coolock, several non-fatal shootings. This is not normal.