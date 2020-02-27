Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

By Ciarán Sunderland

Tsapchuk from Finglas, Dublin, has been missing since February 1. Picture: Gardaí

Gardaí are making a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing person, Vasile Tsapchuk.

Tsapchuk, 44, was last seen on February 1 on O’Connell St, Dublin.

Described as being 5’10” and of medium build, he is from Finglas, Dublin, and it is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who can assist in the search for Tsapchuk or has seen the missing man can contact Pearse St garda station on 01- 6669000 or else contact any other Garda Station.

The garda confidential line, 1800 666 111, is also available.