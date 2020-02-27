Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

Thursday, February 27, 2020

By Ciarán Sunderland

Tsapchuk from Finglas, Dublin, has been missing since February 1. Picture: Gardaí

Gardaí are making a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing person, Vasile Tsapchuk.

Tsapchuk, 44, was last seen on February 1 on O’Connell St, Dublin.

Described as being 5’10” and of medium build, he is from Finglas, Dublin, and it is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who can assist in the search for Tsapchuk or has seen the missing man can contact Pearse St garda station on 01- 6669000 or else contact any other Garda Station.

The garda confidential line, 1800 666 111, is also available.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Garda Commissioner announces date for reopening of Stepaside Garda Station

Thursday, 27/02/20 - 7:50pm

Number of recorded homeless surpasses 10,000 again as charities blame government inaction

Thursday, 27/02/20 - 7:30pm

North reports first case of coronavirus; patient travelled via Dublin

Thursday, 27/02/20 - 7:10pm