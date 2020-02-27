Late Late to host ‘celebration’ of Ireland in Limerick show

By Ciarán Sunderland

The Late Late Show to broadcast in Limerick next March at the University of Limerick, RTÉ have announced.

RTÉ say the broadcast aims to showcase the “best and brightest of Irish talent” and celebrate Ireland and “community spirit” in the weekend leading up to St Patrick’s day this year.

Taking place on Friday, March 13, the show will be the first time in Ireland that the Late Late Show was filmed outside of Donnybrook since an external broadcast from Wexford Opera House in 2008.

In October 2018, The Late Late Show took place in London.

Speaking on the decision, host Ryan Tubridy said: “Since The Late Late Show came back in September, we have noticed an appetite with viewers for a celebration of Ireland, what’s great about this country of ours, the wonderful people, the positives.”

“The point of our upcoming trip to Limerick is that we are celebrating the best of Irish,” he said “whatever walk of life you are in, whatever professional field you happen to be in, wherever it happens to be, we will be looking at you and saying ‘we think you are wonderful’.

“In a world that tends to focus on the negative too much, we like to strive to buck that trend.

Irish people love this island, The Late Late Show loves Ireland and we cannot wait to get this show on the road and head West.

Dr. Des Fitzgerald, President, University of Limerick, said: “We are all thrilled at the University of Limerick to be chosen as the venue for the first live outside broadcast of the RTÉ Late Late Show in Ireland in over a decade.”

“Our University Concert Hall is the ideal venue to host Ryan Tubridy and a huge studio audience next month. We look forward to seeing the RTÉ trucks rolling onto campus on March 13th.”

This week University of Limerick faced criticism from it’s student union, UL Student Life, over its decision to double-up some single rooms.

In a statement UL Student Life said they were “appalled” at the accommodation situation and that the rooms under proposal were never designed for two people.