Majority of Irish people think EU serves country’s best interests

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Irish people continue to be the most optimistic in Europe about EU membership.

A new Eurobarometer report shows that 73% of people here feel the interests of Ireland are well taken care of by the EU.

The survey reveals that Irish trust in the EU at 58% is up 11 points on last year.

Gerry Kiely – Head of EU Representation in Ireland – says the figures completely dismiss Irish scepticism about EU membership:

“One interesting point in the Eurobarometer is that 73% of Irish people believe their interests are well taken account of by the EU which is in stark contradiction to the Eurosceptic argument,” Mr Kiely said.

