  • Home >
  • National News >
  • National Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm Jorge

National Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm Jorge

Thursday, February 27, 2020

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group is to meet tomorrow ahead of the arrival for Storm Jorge at the weekend.

A file photo of the group meeting during Storm Ophelia.

The Department of Local Government says given the prolonged period of very wet weather, and the flooding that has already happened across the country, it was decided to convene the meeting.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will take effect for 12 counties at midnight tonight.

It will affect all of Munster and Connacht, along with Co. Donegal.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for seven counties along the west coast from Saturday morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Garda Commissioner announces date for reopening of Stepaside Garda Station

Thursday, 27/02/20 - 7:50pm

Number of recorded homeless surpasses 10,000 again as charities blame government inaction

Thursday, 27/02/20 - 7:30pm

North reports first case of coronavirus; patient travelled via Dublin

Thursday, 27/02/20 - 7:10pm