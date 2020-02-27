Teen sensation Ciara takes runner-up spot in the Pan Celtic Song Contest

EXCITEMENT was at fever pitch in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow last Saturday night with a local act among the winners at the Pan Celtic National Song Contest 2020.

Fifteen-year-old Ciara Nic an Fhailí took second place in the song contest, selected among the 20 finalists at Saturday’s national contest from a total entry of almost 50.

The winner of the Pan Celtic National Song Contest was the well-known sean-nós singer from Galway Gráinne Ní Fhátharta with Mar a bhíonn, composed by Áine Durkin.

Áine is a veteran of previous festivals, having won Pan Celtic in Carlow in 2013 with Le do thaobh as well as winning both the national and the international competition last year with Ní thuigim.

Of course, the loudest cheers of all in the Seven Oaks were for the hometown performer. Daughter of Paul and Olivia McNally, Ciara Nic an Fhailí is a singer/songwriter from Carlow town and a third-year student at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach. She began to play guitar before the age of 12 with teacher Mike Hennessy and in a matter of weeks became very accomplished.

Ciara began writing and performing her own songs soon after and in 2018 was listed as a finalist in the 23rd annual USA songwriting competition. She also wrote a song with country singer Luan Parle, which she later recorded in the KCLR96fm studios.

In 2019, Ciara came in second place at the Scléip Gael Linn all-Ireland finals. This is her first entry to the Pan Celtic National Song Contest.

Taking third place was Gaeltacht KK with Ag siúl faoi scáth na gcrann. This young Kilkenny-based group have been performing together and creating their own unique sound for just over a year. They write much of their own music and had the opportunity to perform Dubh agus ómra (Black and amber) on RTÉ’s Up for the match ahead of last year’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Saxophonist Ber Shelly, who had been listed to fill the special guest spot, was unavailable due to the flu, so the spot was ably filled by local guitar virtuoso, the amazing Shane Hennessy.

With round one of the Pan Celtic experience in Carlow now over, the stage is set for a fantastic Pan Celtic Festival at Easter time running from Tuesday to Sunday 14-19 April.