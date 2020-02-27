Thousands raised for two great causes

A WONDERFUL €7,200 was raised when the St Mary’s Union of Parishes hosted its first-ever Christmas Tree Festival by inviting clubs, schools and businesses to contribute their own version of a festive tree to the event.

Organisers Kay Tucker, Ann Archibold and their committee were overwhelmed with the response when they received 94 trees of all shapes, sizes and forms. They were made from all kinds of everything as people reacted eagerly to the challenge of creating a festive tree.

All of the contributions, made of all kinds of everything, were displayed at an event in St Mary’s Hall, Haymarket, which attracted flocks of people.

“They came from all over Co Carlow and also from Kilkenny, Wexford and Laois. We were over the moon with the response; it was beyond our expectations,” Kay told ***Around Carlow Town***. “It was our first time doing it, so we didn’t know what to expect. We thought that we might make a couple of grand; it was amazing.”

The festival actually raised €7,200, which was donated to the Éist Cancer Support Services and County Carlow Hospice. Already, Kay and co have started planning the festive tree competition for later this year, so you’ve plenty of time to plan your creation!