€37m spent on Garda overtime in Dublin last year

More than €37m was spent on Garda overtime across Dublin last year.

Over €15m was spent in two divisions as part of efforts to crack down on gang feuds.

As gardaí continued to respond to the Kinahan/Hutch feud and a series of murders in the Coolock area last year, new figures show €15.6m was spent on garda overtime in the Dublin North Central and Dublin North divisions.

The bill in the South Central area came to nearly €8.5m while €500k went on the traffic corps.

In total €37.4m was spent on garda overtime across the capital in 2019, more than a third of the bill for the entire country.

€22.6m went on national units and Garda HQ.