Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a number of shots were fired in Clondalkin last night.

At around 8:50pm, Gardaí made their way to the Fonthill Cottages area where they found apparent bullet holes in the front windows of two separate homes.

There was no one in the properties at the time, and no one was injured.

No arrests have been made at this point, while investigations are ongoing.