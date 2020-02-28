Gardaí concerned for missing teenage girl Ciara Young

By Ciarán Sunderland

Ciara was last seen in Dungardvan, Waterford. Picture: Gardaí.

Gardaí are asking the public for help in finding, Ciara Young missing since Tuesday.

Ciara, 16, was last seen in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford on February 25.

Described as being roughly 5’5″ in height with a slight build. She has blue eyes and fair hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue school jumper, grey trousers, blue puffer jacket and black runners.

The Gardaí and Ciara’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information or who can help find Ciara can contact Dungarvan garda station on 058 48600.

They can also contact the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or else contact any other Garda Station.