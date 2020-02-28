Revenue seize €40k of cannabis at Dublin Mail Centre

Friday, February 28, 2020

Cannabis worth over €40k was seized at Dublin Mail Centre yesterday.

Revenue officers seized 2kgs of herbal cannabis and 440g of cannabis resin as a result of routine operations.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of €42,640 and were discovered in eight separate parcels which originated from the United States.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Saltwater Taffy’, ‘denim jacket’ and ‘teddy bear’ and all were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin.

Revenue officers were assisted by detector dog Bailey. Investigations are ongoing.

