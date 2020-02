Two people have died in a car accident in Co. Cavan.

A car and a jeep collided on the N55 in Ballinagh, Co Cavan, at around 7pm this evening.

The car driver, a man in his late 60s, and the passenger, a woman also in her 60s, died at the scene a short time after the accident.

The man driving the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

The scene at the crash site has been preserved for a forensic examination and the road is expected to remain closed with diversions in place.