Carlow asthmatics have the highest rate of inhaler overuse

CO Carlow has the highest rate of inhaler overuse in the country, with a whopping 56% of asthma sufferers making excessive use of their reliever inhaler.

The Asthma Society of Ireland this week released research conducted by hmR Ireland, which looks at the over-reliance on reliever inhaler medication by people with asthma in each county in Ireland. Co Carlow emerged as the biggest offender, specifically among those who are five years into their asthma diagnosis.

Relievers, which most people will recognise as the blue inhalers, are strongly linked with severe asthma exacerbations and asthma-related deaths if over-used.

According to the research, 4,205 people in Carlow currently have asthma. In the year of diagnosis, Carlow had the third-lowest rate of reliever inhaler overuse in the country at 17%. And the year after diagnosis, that number doubled to 42%.

However, by year five, Carlow recorded the highest rate of inhaler overuse in the country, with a significant 56% of asthma sufferers overusing their reliever inhaler.

The Asthma Society has warned of the dangers of over-reliance on reliever medication, pointing out that using three or more reliever inhalers a year indicates a person is at risk of a severe asthma exacerbation, while the use of 12 or more a year is an indication that someone is at risk of an asthma-related death.

The results found that nationally, three-in-ten asthma sufferers use more than 12 reliever inhalers a year, putting them at risk of an asthma-related death, while seven in ten are using more than three reliever inhalers a year, putting them at risk of an asthma attack (or some form of asthma exacerbation).

In the year after diagnosis, 30% children under the age of 17 are overusing their reliever inhaler, while in the year after diagnosis 60% people aged 50 or over are overusing their reliever inhaler.

“The latest research has revealed that a huge proportion of people in all age groups are overusing their reliever inhalers in every county throughout Ireland, putting them at risk of an asthma severe exacerbation or asthma-related death,” said Sarah O’Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society of Ireland. “If you are using your reliever inhaler several times each week, you are over-reliant on it and your asthma is not controlled,” she added.

The Asthma Society is calling on all people who are over-reliant on their reliever inhaler to act now to get their asthma in control. Download an Asthma Action Plan from asthma.ie.