15,000 premises without power as Storm Jorge hits

By Steve Neville

A status red wind warning is now in place for Clare and Galway as Storm Jorge hits Ireland.

The National Emergency Coordination Group are meeting today to discuss the storm’s arrival.

Motorists are being advised to avoid travelling while the red warning is in place, while the Defence Forces remain on standby today as flooding continues to endanger homes.

Thousands of homes are likely to be without electricity with up to 145km/h winds expected.

Around 15,000 homes and businesses are without power across the country.

The ESB’s Derek Hynes is asking the public to stay away from fallen wires.

Speaking at the National Emergency Coordination Group meeting, Mr Hynes said anyone who comes across fallen wires should ring the ESB immediately.

The red warning is in place until 3pm today with “very severe winds” expected.

Met Éireann has said: “Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100km/h in places on Saturday afternoon with gusts of 130 to 145km/h, with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.”

Met Éireann’s Elizabeth Coleman says the red alert was brought forward from this afternoon due to new data.

“We have updated model information basically showing us that we’re going to be getting higher wind speeds earlier for the Clare and Galway area,” she said.

Ms Coleman added they wanted to update the warning to get the message out to the public.

Clare County Council have asked the public “to stay indoors and to avoid all travel” while the alert is in place.

Galway County Council has said the key message is “for people is to stay safe”.

They have urged people not to make any non-essential journeys.

“Members of the public are advised to take precautions to stay safe and are reminded to make contact with elderly or vulnerable neighbours,” said a statement.

Bus Éireann has suspended services in Clare and Galway for the duration of the red wind alert.

Bus Éireann’s John Sheridan said the decision was made to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

All airports says intending passengers should contact their airline for the latest updates but so far no major delays have been reported.

Irish Rail says there will be a reduced speed on some services to and from the west of Ireland with delays likely as a result.

There is currently a status orange wind warning in place until 3am on Sunday for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry. That warning will come into effect for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo at midday.

The forecaster said winds “will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.”

Another orange wind warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

That warning comes into effect at 1pm and will remain until 7pm this evening.

Winds are expected to reach “mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h”.

Dublin Region Homeless Executive have announced that they will have extra emergency beds and enhanced services in place due to the storm.

There is a risk of coastal flooding “due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels” in Munster, Connacht and Donegal.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place in those counties with “rainfall accumulations generally between 20 to 30mm expected during Friday and Saturday.”

That warning will remain in effect until 11.59pm.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is also in place for the entire country.

That warning is in place until 4pm today.

Met Éireann said “wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow spreading eastwards this morning will lead to icy conditions”

That said that late in the morning, “a more persistent band of rain and sleet will cross the country, turning to snow for a time, particular over the Midlands and north of the country, and over high ground elsewhere.

“The combination of sleet/snow and strong winds will lead to low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.”

AA Roadwatch is urging motorists to be careful with the warnings in place.

With the snow and ice warning in place for the entire country, they are reminding drivers that “it takes up to ten times longer to stop a car in snow or ice, so slow down and leave yourself extra space.”

Due to the status red wind warning in place for Galway and Clare, the AA is advising road users to avoid travelling during the times of the warning.

They called on motorists to “take extreme caution on the roads, as wind-blown debris and coastal flooding are likely.

“Give extra space to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists, and bear in mind that high-sided vehicles are also particularly likely to be blown off-course.”

For the parts of the country set to be hit by rainfall warnings, AA Roadwatch said: “Remember it takes longer to stop on wet roads, so slow down and leave yourself more room to brake.

“This will add to the risk of flooding after a very wet month.

“Never drive through standing water unless you’re sure it’s not too deep for your vehicle.”

This story was updated at 2.07pm.