Four arrests after gardaí seize drugs worth €455k in Dublin

Gardaí have seized drugs worth €455k and arrested four people in Dublin.

Yesterday evening, gardaí intercepted a car in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin 10.

During a search of the car, gardaí seized quantities of heroin valued at €175k and cocaine worth €70k (analysis pending). The occupants of the car, two women aged 18 and 22 and a 17-year-old boy were arrested.

All three were taken to Ballyfermot Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 for questioning.

Both women remain in Garda custody, while the youth has since been released without charge.

In a follow-up operation, a residence was searched in the Dublin 7 area in the early hours of this morning where gardaí recovered further quantities of heroin valued at €140k and cocaine €70k (analysis pending).

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in the Bridewell Garda Station.

“This operation has removed significant quantities of controlled drugs from circulation,” said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Special Crime Operations.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to target those who engage in drug trafficking and inflict harm on our communities.”