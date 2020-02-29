Gardaí at scene of serious two-car collision in Co Louth

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Gardaí are at the scene of a serious collision in Louth.

The two vehicle collision occurred at around 2.15am this morning.

Gardaí said that one man in his early 20s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene to conduct their investigations.

Last night, two more people died in a collision in Co Cavan.

It happened on the N55 in Ballinagh at around 7pm.

A man and a woman in their 60s were killed when their car collided with a jeep.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the incident.

The driver of the jeep was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road in Ballinagh remained closed overnight for forensic examinations of the scene to be carried out.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact gardaí.

