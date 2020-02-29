Local Enterprise Office to host ‘profit academy’

CO CARLOW companies should focus on their financial health to support sustainable development, according to Pauline Hoctor, senior enterprise development officer with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office.

Ms Hoctor was speaking about a new opportunity for local companies to participate in the new ‘profit academy’ business development programme that was launched this week. It has been designed as part of a new series of competitive development programmes unique to the county, giving companies the opportunity to understand their financial health as they grow and develop.

“The genesis of the development of this new programme was our direct research with over 1,200 Co Carlow companies who engaged with our business development programmes in 2019,” said Ms Hoctor.

The programme will be delivered by Bridgewater Consulting. Billy O’Connor, trainer and mentor, explained that the programme will cover a host of relevant topics such as cashflow, costing and pricing strategies, state supports, proper financial records and forms, proper procedures for employing people, managing bank positions and how to deal effectively with them, as well as sales and profit growth.

“We are also including a one-day session for all participating companies’ staff (up to three each) on ‘finance for non-finance’ managers so that the entire team are on the same page when it comes to finance,” said Mr O’Connor. “Bridgewater will apply one of our guiding principles throughout: namely, ‘sales is vanity and profit is sanity, however, cash flow is reality’.”

The programme is unique in that each company will attend three one-day training sessions and will have four mentoring sessions each. A free taster session of the programme is being hosted during Enterprise Week on Thursday 5 March and Carlow companies are encouraged to sign up.

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office, added: “As part of the programme, companies will carry out a financial health check, which will be compared at the end of the programme and for future targeting to assess impact.”

To sign up to the taster session, phone Carlow Local Enterprise Office on 059 9129783.