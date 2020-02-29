Man hospitalised after ‘first recorded venomous snakebite in Ireland’

File image of a puff adder snake

A man is in hospital after getting the first venomous bite from a snake in Ireland.

The 22-year-old was bitten by his pet puff adder yesterday in Dublin.

The National Reptile Zoo received a call from Connolly Hospital requesting anti-venom – which will initially treat the victim.

James Hennessy, the director the National Reptile Zoo, told Newstalk that it is the first time they have received an anti-venom request.

“Puff adder venom is pretty nasty,” said Mr Hennessy.

“It’s going to start digesting and disintegrating all around the area of the bite, and that will continue up the limb as well.

“It will then cause massive internal issues as well, if not treated.”

Mr Hennessy added that there have been false alarms previously, but to he knowledge, this is “the first recorded venomous snakebite in Ireland”

Rob Gandola, of the Herpetological Society, said puff adder’s are aggressive snakes.

“A puff adder is an extremely dangerous snake in captivity and in the wild where it’s found.

“It’s definitely not a snake that you want to trifle with.

“They’re quite large vipers. They’re aggressive and they have particularly damaging venom if you get bitten by one.”