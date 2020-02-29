Owner says rezoning of Braun site will attract new companies

A STEP was taken in turning the lights back on at the vacant Braun site in Carlow town following its recent rezoning, according to owner Seán Gallagher.

The substantial site was rezoned to enterprise and employment from industrial following approval by Carlow county councillors.

The change could now see the development of office-based enterprises, call centres, wholesale outlets, a conference centre, hospital, primary healthcare centre and recreational facilities.

Mr Gallagher, CEO and co-founder of Clyde Real Estate, described the rezoning as a “welcome development”.

“It provides greater opportunity and greater flexibility for how the site can be used,” he said.

The former Dragons’ Den star and presidential candidate said that 70% of all foreign direct investment in Ireland is linked to office-based operations.

“Opening the Braun site up to office, research and development and technology uses just creates better flexibility and options. I am sure it will be a very positive step forward in bringing the site back to life.”

Mr Gallagher’s company has owned the site since 2015 and has come close to finding a tenant in the past.

“We have had a number of near misses that companies who have engaged with the facility and for whatever reason either chose not to come to Ireland or locate elsewhere,” he said. “We are having discussions with companies, but there’s nothing I can divulge at this point.”

Mr Gallagher outlined his vision for the site, which has around 250,000 sq ft of building space. His goal is to have one large-scale operation at Braun, rather than subdivide it into smaller holdings.

“It’s a challenge and an advantage that you have a facility of such size. If it was a smaller site, it would have been rented many times over at this stage. It does not lend itself to subdivision because of the electrical and mechanical plant and services.

“The building is suitable for a large manufacturing or storage/assembly operation. For that, if you were break it up or start putting in 20,000 to 30,000 sq ft units … that prohibits a large, life-science multi-national company from coming to take a portion of it.”

There are no plans to upgrade the site until a prospective tenant is found.

“You upgrade the building to a certain specification and if you are doing that blind without knowing the end user, you could end up spending a lot of money on one that doesn’t meet the specific needs.”

Mr Gallagher admits that the building looks “outdated” but believes it could be transformed in a short period of time.

He urged patience in those eager to see movement at the site. He said that over the past few years, similar sites to Braun have become occupied.

He added: “Braun is an iconic site. It’s very symbolic of many regional towns. I think the resurrection of the site would also be symbolic.”

Mr Gallagher said his company was working with Enterprise Ireland, IDA and the council to attract businesses to the site. He thanked the council management and planning, along with elected members for their assistance and support.

Carlow county councillor Fergal Browne also welcomed the rezoning but says it’s imperative that the owners come forward with new proposals to develop the site.