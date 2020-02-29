Sinn Féin: Government formation talks ‘need to intensify’

Sinn Féin is calling for efforts to form a government to intensify significantly next week.

The party met a group of left-wing TD’s yesterday, including People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett.

Sinn Féin will hold more talks with Social Democrats, the Greens, Independents and others next week.

Louise O’Reilly, a member of the party’s negotiating team, wants faster progress to be made.

“We believe that there needs to be urgency because there are urgent issues that need to be addressed,” said the Dublin Fingal TD.

“Sinn Féin wants to see those issues addressed. We are talking to everybody.

“We believe that these discussions need to intensify and that we need to move quickly putting together a government that will respect the mandate for change that all of the parties have been given.”

Yesterday, Richard Boyd Barrett insisted that a minority Government left coalition is still possible.

Speaking after a meeting this morning with Sinn Féin in which “quite a lot was achieved”, the People Before Profit leader said that his grouping had expressed the view that such a Government “could introduce radical measures quickly… and they are keen as we are to continue to pursue those discussions”.