Taoiseach and Health Minister discuss coronavirus situation with officials from North

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris have spoken to Northern Ireland officials regarding the coronavirus.

It comes as a woman is recovering at home in Belfast, after testing positive for the virus.

Mr Varadkar and Minister Harris held the conference call this afternoon.

They joined Ireland’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer to speak to Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Health Minister Robin Swann, and the Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer.

They discussed the virus on the island of Ireland and agreed to continue with their close cooperation.

A Northern Irish woman is still being treated for the illness in Belfast, after becoming this island’s first case.

The patient contracted the illness after travelling from Italy to Dublin.

Italy has 888 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.