Carlow’s newest TD delivers maiden speech

“IT’S UP to me now to deliver for Carlow,” said a proud deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who this week took her place for the very first time in Dáil Eireann.

The new Carlow/Kilkenny TD took up a prominent position in the Dáil chamber, sitting directly in front of Fianna Fáil party leader Micheál Martin and also delivering her maiden speech to the 33rd Dáil.

“It was an absolutely brilliant day, I felt so honoured and proud to be there. Like I said in my speech, I’m a very proud Carlow woman and it’s up to me now to deliver for Carlow,” she told **The Nationalist**.

“It was a very emotional day, too, and I thought of my dad and thought of how I’ve worked so hard over the years to make it, especially being so close the last time,” she added. “It was great to have family there.”

In her vivid eye-catching green dress, deputy Murnane O’Connor was one of the first deputies to arrive into the chamber.

“I was there early. At the moment we don’t have designated seats, so I was there early and got my seat,” she smiled.

Normally on the opening day of the new Dáil, there isn’t an opportunity for deputies to address the house, as the business of electing a ceann comhairle and nominations for taoiseach take precedent.

However, at the eleventh hour, the opportunity to speak arose and deputy Murnane O’Connor seized it.

“We didn’t know that was going to happen because normally only two people speak as part of the nominations for Taoiseach, but after Seán Ó Fearghaíl was elected ceann comhairle, they said some of us could speak for three minutes, so I wouldn’t miss that opportunity. I’d a few minutes to prepare it and that was it then … it was great,” she said.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor stated that she is prepared to accept the will of the majority within the Fianna Fáil party when it comes to government formation but is adamant that it must result in a strong, stable government, willing to tackle the serious issues facing the country.

“I know Micheál Martin is meeting with Fine Gael this week and has been speaking to the Greens and some of the Independents … it is so important that we have a stable government and agree on a strong programme for government, where we can deliver for the people of Ireland on all those issues we heard about on the doorsteps, particularly health and housing,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

The following day, deputy Murnane O’Connor celebrated yet another memorable family milestone by attending her son Aaron O’Connor’s passing out ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore.