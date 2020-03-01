Centuries-old rock art found in Ballymurphy

A WEEKEND drive resulted in the discovery of 5,000-year-old rock art in Ballymurphy recently.

The National Monuments have confirmed that the concentric circles found on a stone block are Neolithic rock art. The ‘cup and ring’ markings were confirmed by a member of the National Monuments team, who travelled to Ballymurphy from Dublin to see it in real life.

Folklorist Michael Fortune was out looking for standing stones in south Carlow when he came across landowner Frank Murphy.

Within minutes, the pair got talking about local history and Frank showed him a carved stone in his wall. Frank found it when he was pulling down an old stone shed 20 years ago and had repositioned it into the wall.

Michael believes the stone art was part of a larger stone which contained carvings that were split to build sheds/walls in the 19th century or earlier.

Michael said there are a host of fascinating heritage sites in the locality.

“You think you would be in the west of Ireland, but it’s on your own doorstep,” he said.