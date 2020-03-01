Charity wants a referendum on the right to housing

Homeless charity Focus Ireland is calling on the next government to hold a referendum on the right to housing.

It is one of the elements of a plan it is launching today to end the housing crisis.

It also wants the next government to commit to building 35,000 new homes a year.

Focus spokesman Roughan McNamara says the question should be put to the people.

“That was recommended by the constitutional convention who put forward a number of issues to the previous government that should be put to a referendum. No action was taken on this,” Mr McNamara said.

We were told that the issue was unconstitutional – we don’t believe that to be the case.

“I think while the result of the election was unclear, the message from voters that they want the housing and homeless crisis tackled (with) a lot more urgency by whoever is in the next government was very clear.

“Every day that they are dithering and not even starting proper talks and forming the next government, three families are becoming homeless,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government denies there was anything improper with the homeless figures it published for December.

The number of people recorded as homeless for the month dipped below 10,000 before rising again in January.

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil have both criticised the figures while a report by the European Commission claims the statistics are unreliable and incomplete.