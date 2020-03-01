‘Dreamer’ the famous cow will be fondly remembered at Hootenanny in Rathvilly

THIRTY years ago, a two-year-old purebred Charolais heifer hit the headlines in a big way when she was discovered on the farm of Vincent Balfe, Rahill, Rathvilly, having been missing for five months. Named ‘Dreamer’, the cow became a bovine celebrity, her fame spreading throughout Ireland and outside the country – a front page story on the Carlow cow subsequently appeared in a South American newspaper showing Dreamer being washed down.

Now, 30 years on, Dreamer will be remembered on Saturday 29 February, when a sort of Hootenanny will be held on the Balfe farm in the haybarn, where Dreamer was discovered after her five-month ‘captivity’.

Everyone is welcome to come along from 2.30pm and 3pm in the afternoon for the informal gathering, which will feature impromptu singing and music while people sit on hay bales. And the songs, no doubt, will have a bovine theme! Maureen Balfe, daughter of Vincent and Eileen, who are both deceased, will be present to answer any questions and show the gathering where the famous cow was trapped.

One man making the trip to the Rathvilly farm is poet and songwriter Brian O’Rourke, who will travel from Feakle in Co Clare. Brian wrote a song in praise of Dreamer titled The moo behind the hill. A number of friends will accompany Brian to Saturday’s remembrance.

Saturday’s festivities will continue later in Germaine’s Lounge, Baltinglass, where a light meal will be served, followed by more singing and fun.

The story of Dreamer the Carlow cow fell into my lap back in February 1990, when I discovered the animal had been found, having gone missing in September 1989.

The exact story is that Vincent Balfe and one of his workmen were stacking round bales into a hayshed on Balfe’s 150-acre suckler cow farm in September 1989. When they stopped stacking for dinner, it appears the heifer also had her mind set on food and wandered into the haybarn and, unnoticed, became trapped between the hay bales. This involved walking along silage, which sloped and brought the animal to a height of four feet. So when the stacking of bales resumed after dinner, Dreamer was left high, dry and trapped!

At the time, Vincent Balfe told me: “I brought cattle to Baltinglass Mart on Wednesday and missed Dreamer when I came back.” He finally came to the conclusion he had missed the cattle count at the mart and had sold the heifer in error.

It was when one of the Balfe workmen went to knock down a bale in the hayshed in mid-February 1990 that he shouted down to Vincent: “There’s a cow or heifer here.” Vincent thought the workman was romancing but, as it turned out, the mystery of Dreamer had been solved.

Remarkably, Dreamer was not emaciated, did not have sunken eyes, no sores or injuries. It was as if the heifer had simply hibernated.

Vincent Balfe said at the time that, under such conditions, the heifer should only have survived for two or three weeks. But remarkably, the resilient Dreamer had survived for an extraordinary 24 weeks. The heifer had lost four hundredweight in weight during her five-month hibernation and, when found, the animal was standing up and supple.

Veterinary surgeons were flabbergasted at the fact that Dreamer had survived so long without water. Comparison was drawn with the camel, which can go for 40 days without water.

Baltinglass veterinary surgeon Peter Griffin will attend Saturday’s shindig and perhaps might have some theories about how the heifer survived.

Dreamer became a celebrity after her rescue – which occurred at the same time as Nelson Mandela was released from prison in South Africa after 26 years of confinement. So Dreamer and Mandela had something in common.

She made celebrity ‘guest’ appearances at various high-profile events following her rescue, including appearing at the National Ploughing Championships as well as other farm-related events.

In a follow-up story which I penned in the summer of 1996, there was the good news that the Charolais heifer had given birth to twin heifers and that both newly-borns, named Lee and Louise, were thriving. In 1992, Dreamer had given birth to her first calf, named Hibernator, and in 1993 had a bull calf called Iris. This was followed in 1994 when another bull calf arrival, which was named Jamie.

Anyone wishing to come along on Saturday – and there is an open invitation to all – will find the Balfe farm at Rahill some two-and-a-half miles outside Baltinglass on the Rathvilly Road. They should turn right at the Yellow Ford crossroads and the Balfe farmhouse is first on the left.

Dreamer went to that bovine heaven in the sky in 2008, but her name lives on for the manner in which she beat the odds when trapped between the hay bales 30 years ago.