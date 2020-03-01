Sinn Féin soar as opinion poll has Mary Lou’s party 15 points ahead of FF

  • Home >
Sunday, March 01, 2020

A new opinion poll shows Sinn Féin’s support has soared since the General Election.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes poll reveals Mary Lou McDonald’s party is now on 35% support – 15 points clear of any other party.

Fianna Fáil’s support has fallen by two percentage points since the election to 20%, while Fine Gael is also down two to just 18%.

The Greens, Labour and the Social Democrats all see their support fall slightly, compared to the election result, while Solidarity People Before Profit are unchanged.

Mary Lou McDonald is also now clearly the most popular party leader in Ireland with a 53% satisfaction rating – 22 points ahead of Micheál Martin who is in second.

  • Sinn Féin 35% (+10)
  • Fianna Fáil 20% (+2)
  • Fine Gael 18% (-3)
  • Green Party 6% (-1)
  • Solifdarity / PBP 3% (no change)
  • Labour 3% (-1)
  • Social Democrats 2% (-1)
  • Aontú 1% (-1)
  • Independents 10% (-3)

