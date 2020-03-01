Teen killed in Co Galway crash

Sunday, March 01, 2020

A teenage girl has died in a single-vehicle car crash in Co Galway.

The crash occurred just after 1am in the townland of Porridgetown, Oughterard, Galway.

The girl was the passenger of the car that hit a wall, according to gardaí. She died at the scene.

Her body was been removed to the Mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road and can assist them or drivers who may have dash cam to contact them in Salthill Garda Station or any garda station.

Seven people have died in road accidents since Friday evening, including a couple in Co Cavan and three people in a crash in Louth yesterday.

